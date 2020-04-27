News

50-Yr-Old COVID-19 Positive Man Jumps To Death At Bengaluru Hospital

Doctors informed police that the man had developed respiratory issues but the problem was not critical. It is possible that he committed suicide out of depression due to getting infected with the virus.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   27 April 2020 11:27 AM GMT
Written By : Sumanti Sen | Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
Image Credit: Hindustan Times (Representational Image)

A 50-year-old man, who had tested positive of COVID-19 in Bengaluru, allegedly jumped to death from a building in Victoria hospital on Monday morning, April 27. The deceased has been identified as patient number 466.

The man reportedly jumped to his death from a window of the hospital's trauma centre, Deccan Herald reported.

In the morning, the man was served idli for breakfast. When he asked for more, the staff went to bring it. That is when a loud noise was heard and the staff came and found that he had jumped to death.

The jurisdictional VV Puram police are collecting more details about the deceased. They are also questioning some of the staff about how he could jump from the trauma centre when there were a number staff around.

Karnataka marked a dip as it recorded just three new coronavirus cases on Sunday, April 26, while 24 people were discharged and a woman died of the disease. This is the lowest number of cases recorded since March 18.

Also Read: AIIMS Lady Doctor Attempts Suicide Over Casteist, Sexist Harassment

