Bengaluru: Locals Attack BBMP Health Officials, 59 Arrested

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health officials were attacked by the locals in Padarayanapura locality in Bengaluru when the team went to shift the secondary contacts of the COVID-19 cases from the area to a quarantine facility on Sunday, April 19.



"Fifty-nine people have been arrested (in Padarayanapura) and have been taken into custody. The people attacked the officials who had gone to quarantine some poeple who were the primary and secondary contacts of three COVID-19 patients," a police officer was quoted as saying by The Economic Times .

The Padarayanapura area and a neighbouring ward were sealed and barricaded on April 10 after 5 COVID-19 cases were reported. When the BBMP team went to take the secondary contacts to a quarantine facility, a group of residents started protesting.



"The accused stopped the BBMP team and asked to speak to their MLA claiming that they were not getting enough food and essentials as the area had been sealed," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The accused also damaged police check posts and barricades that had been used to seal the area, the police said.

"More than 30 people arrested have criminal cases pending against them. One of the prime accused has been identified as Firoza, a rowdy sheeter who has several cases of drug peddling. She and her associates instigated others to vandalism leading to a tense situation," the officer said.

Condemning the attack, Kannada and Culture Minister CT Ravi Tweeted, "Every COWARD who attacked #CoronaWarriors in #Padarayanapura will be severely punished. Damages to property will be recovered from those involved in this heinous act. I appeal to the Community leaders to disown such Violent Elements & ensure peace prevails."