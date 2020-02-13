News

Bengaluru Businessman Rams Lamborghini Into Police Kiosk, Poses With A Smile At Accident Site Later

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 13 Feb 2020 11:50 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-13T18:17:51+05:30
Bengaluru Businessman Rams Lamborghini Into Police Kiosk, Poses With A Smile At Accident Site Later
He was driving from MG Road to RT Nagar on Sunday when he apparently lost control of the wheels and rammed into a traffic post in CTO Circle.

A Bengaluru-based businessman allegedly crashed a Lamborghini Gallardo into a traffic checkpost in the city on February 9. He even clicked photos with debris and later abandoned the exotic car near the post.

The businessman - Sunny Sabharwal, son of a co-owner of an amusement park in the city, was identified to be behind the wheels when the accident took place. He was driving from MG Road to RT Nagar on Sunday when he apparently lost control of the wheels and rammed into a police kiosk in CTO Circle.

After the accident, Sunny managed to escape from the crash site. After the pictures of the crash went viral on WhatsApp on Sunday evening, Sunny allegedly received several queries from his friends and family members about his condition.

He later went to crash site and clicked a picture of himself with a thumbs-up sign, the police said. The picture later went viral on social media.


"The person who was driving the car had surrendered but we arrested him after following the due legal process. He was later released on bail," said Ravikanth Gowda, a senior police officer.

The police have seized the car along with the document. In a video of the accident, the car did not have a number plate.

Sunny was initially arrested and was later released on bail. The police have also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

The damaged traffic kiosk has now been repaired.

On Sunday, in a separate accident, Mohammed Nalapad, son of Karnataka Congress leader NA Harris rammed his Bentley into vehicles, injuring four people on Bengaluru road.

Also Read: "Why Wait For Someone To Die?" Faridabad Man Fixes Pothole After Losing Son To Road Accident


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
  • Send
    • Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Breaking: Rishi Sunak, Narayan Murthy

NewsBreaking: Rishi Sunak, Narayan Murthy's Son-In-Law, Is New British Finance Minister

UP Police Lathi-Charge AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

NewsUP Police Lathi-Charge AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Family For Celebrating Victory, SHO Deny Claims

Delhi Police Accused Of Using

NewsDelhi Police Accused Of Using 'Toxic Chemical Spray' Against Jamia Student Protestors

Bengaluru Businessman Rams Lamborghini Into Police Kiosk, Poses With A Smile At Accident Site Later

NewsBengaluru Businessman Rams Lamborghini Into Police Kiosk, Poses With A Smile At Accident Site Later

More Than 50% Newly Elected MLAs Have Serious Criminal Cases: ADR

NewsMore Than 50% Newly Elected MLAs Have Serious Criminal Cases: ADR

50% Graduates Remain Jobless, Council For Technical Education Puts A Brake On New Engineering Colleges For 2 Yrs

News50% Graduates Remain Jobless, Council For Technical Education Puts A Brake On New Engineering Colleges For 2 Yrs