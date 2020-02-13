Bengaluru Businessman Rams Lamborghini Into Police Kiosk, Poses With A Smile At Accident Site Later

A Bengaluru-based businessman allegedly crashed a Lamborghini Gallardo into a traffic checkpost in the city on February 9. He even clicked photos with debris and later abandoned the exotic car near the post.

The businessman - Sunny Sabharwal, son of a co-owner of an amusement park in the city, was identified to be behind the wheels when the accident took place. He was driving from MG Road to RT Nagar on Sunday when he apparently lost control of the wheels and rammed into a police kiosk in CTO Circle.

After the accident, Sunny managed to escape from the crash site. After the pictures of the crash went viral on WhatsApp on Sunday evening, Sunny allegedly received several queries from his friends and family members about his condition.

He later went to crash site and clicked a picture of himself with a thumbs-up sign, the police said. The picture later went viral on social media.

The recent Lamborghini crash in #Bengaluru where police booked a businessman for negligent and rash driving. @TOIBengaluru pic.twitter.com/QTtoPkMZkx — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) February 12, 2020



"The person who was driving the car had surrendered but we arrested him after following the due legal process. He was later released on bail," said Ravikanth Gowda, a senior police officer.



The police have seized the car along with the document. In a video of the accident, the car did not have a number plate.

Sunny was initially arrested and was later released on bail. The police have also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

The damaged traffic kiosk has now been repaired.

On Sunday, in a separate accident, Mohammed Nalapad, son of Karnataka Congress leader NA Harris rammed his Bentley into vehicles, injuring four people on Bengaluru road.



