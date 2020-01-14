Bengaluru: Five-Yr-Old Girl Bitten, Burnt By Mother's Lover

Police arrested a 25-year-old private factory employee in Bangalore on Saturday, January 11, for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.



Nagaraj is a resident of Koluru village, off Doddaballapura-Nelamangala Road, and lived in a neighbouring village with the girl's mother.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of January 10, Friday. However, it came to light the next day when an anganwadi worker noticed burns on the child's body and bite marks on her cheeks.

The girl named Nagaraj as the accused, following which the anganwadi worker informed her higher-ups and police about the incident.

The news soon spread across the village and Nagaraj was thrashed by villagers before being handed over to police.

Preliminary probe revealed that the girl was bitten by Nagaraj on the cheeks and burnt by cigarette.

According to police, the girl's mother, who is a labourer, befriended Nagaraj through Facebook a few months ago, and he soon began living with her.

The Times Of India reported that the woman, her nine-year-old son and her daughter are currently in custody of the women and child welfare department.

