Bengaluru Civic Body Is Using Drones To Spray Disinfectant In Public Places Amid Coronavirus Scare

Bengaluru's local civic body BBMP is using drones to spray disinfectants in an effort to sanitise public spaces as a precautionary measure.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on March 24 took up a massive sanitisation drive in central parts of Bengaluru, especially around the Krishna Rajendra Market (KR Market) area. The Deccan Herald reported that drones were hired to spray the disinfectant at locations where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the city.

According to Mayor M Goutham Kumar, the civic body's aim is to contain the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the outbreak of an epidemic in all the 198 wards.

"Our personnel will be spraying Sodium hypochlorite solution as a disinfectant around public places in the interest of public health and safety. This is one of the several measures that we have taken to prevent the outbreak of any epidemic in Bengaluru," the Mayor was quoted as saying.

"Drones will be spraying the disinfectant solution around the houses of those who are under quarantine with the purpose of sanitising the area. Ward-wise distribution of Drones for spraying of disinfectant will be decided soon," a senior official was quoted as saying.

Initially, at the ward level, the BBMP personnel sprayed disinfectant solution by carrying it on tractors.

"The BWSSB has provided us temporarily with 10 jetting machines with each vehicle having a capacity of 7,000 litres, the spraying of disinfectant will be taken up across the city," the Mayor explained.

Town Hall circle, KR Market, Hudson Circle and other adjoining areas, were disinfected by the jetting machines on March 24.

Also Read: In These Difficult Times, Here Are 10 Stories To Cheer You Up