Bengaluru Delivery Executive Tests Positive For COVID-19, State Health Department Begins Contact Tracing

A person who worked as a delivery executive in Bengaluru tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, May 6.

According to The News Minute, the 25-year-old delivery boy is from Mangammanapalya area of the city. Although it has not been confirmed whether he was tasked with delivering food or non-essential goods.

The source of his infection was his father who is a worker who had a history of influenza-like illness (ILI) and was in contact with a COVID-19 positive friend from the Hongasandra cluster.

Reportedly, his father tested positive on Tuesday when health officials collected samples from the family. The results reported that he had infected his wife and son. However, the daughter did not test positive for coronavirus.

Since the incident, the state health department is on its toes in preparing a list of the areas visited by the delivery executive and tracing the people he might have come in contact with.

In an attempt to contain further transmission of the virus, the department is contemplating issuing a public notice bearing the details of the delivery boy.

According to reports, the primary contacts of the executive have been asked to step up and inform the health officials and also to undergo self-quarantine till COVID-19 tests are done.

Eight new positive cases have been reported on Thursday from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 701. This includes 30 deaths and 363 discharges.

