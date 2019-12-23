Bengaluru Police Ups Ante On Cyber Crime, Narcotics Offences; Sets Up 8 New Police Stations
Karnataka
December 23rd, 2019 / 11:50 AM / Updated 9 hours ago
On Tuesday, December 17, eight new police stations were started in the offices of the eight divisions in Bengaluru to address specific cyber crime and narcotics cases.
In central Bengaluru, the police station dedicated to complaints of cyber economic offences and narcotics cases is located at the DCP Office, Central division, in Ashok Nagar in the city.
One can now file complaints from the jurisdictions of 12 stations in central Bengaluru at the police stations that have been newly started – Halasuru Gate, Wilson Garden, Ashok Nagar, Vivek Nagar, Sheshadripuram, High Grounds, Silver Jubilee Park, Vyalikaval, Sadashiva Nagar, Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha and Sampangi Rama Nagar police stations.
Similarly, complaints of cases related to cyber crime and narcotic offences will be accepted by the DCP offices of all eight divisions in the city, in their respective jurisdictional police stations.
There was previously only one cybercrime police station in the city, which was located on Infantry Road. According to police officials, cases were piling up here.
As many as 8,495 cases were registered in the station in 2019, till September of the year. Earlier this month, this number crossed 10,000, and the station had to be shut down as it was unable to register complaints beyond four digits.
According to police officials at the station, this happened due to a software issue. The station was reopened on December 11 again, following the issue being resolved.
