News

Bengaluru Police Ups Ante On Cyber Crime, Narcotics Offences; Sets Up 8 New Police Stations

The Logical Indian Crew Karnataka

December 23rd, 2019 / 11:50 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Bengaluru Cyber Crime Stations

Image Credits: GIRINAGAR BCP/Twitter, etimg

 

On Tuesday, December 17, eight new police stations were started in the offices of the eight divisions in Bengaluru to address specific cyber crime and narcotics cases.

In central Bengaluru, the police station dedicated to complaints of cyber economic offences and narcotics cases is located at the DCP Office, Central division, in Ashok Nagar in the city.

One can now file complaints from the jurisdictions of 12 stations in central Bengaluru at the police stations that have been newly started – Halasuru Gate, Wilson Garden, Ashok Nagar, Vivek Nagar, Sheshadripuram, High Grounds, Silver Jubilee Park, Vyalikaval, Sadashiva Nagar, Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha and Sampangi Rama Nagar police stations.

Similarly, complaints of cases related to cyber crime and narcotic offences will be accepted by the DCP offices of all eight divisions in the city, in their respective jurisdictional police stations.

There was previously only one cybercrime police station in the city, which was located on Infantry Road. According to police officials, cases were piling up here.

As many as 8,495 cases were registered in the station in 2019, till September of the year. Earlier this month, this number crossed 10,000, and the station had to be shut down as it was unable to register complaints beyond four digits.

According to police officials at the station, this happened due to a software issue. The station was reopened on December 11 again, following the issue being resolved. 

Also Read: Cyber Police Arrest Man For Posting Distasteful Comments On Hyderabad Vet Gang-Rape, Murder Case

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Cyber Police Hyderabad Chavan Sriram Disha

Cyber Police Arrest Man For Posting Distasteful Comments On Hyderabad Vet Gang-Rape, Murder Case

Rakesh Asthana Given Additional Charge

Former CBI Director Rakesh Asthana Given Additional Charge As DG Narcotics Control Bureau Chief

POCSO Act Amendments

Union Cabinet Approves Amendments To POCSO Act: Includes Death Penalty For Sexual Offences Against Children

Cabinet Committee Modi Govt

PM Modi Ups the Ante On Growth And Employment, Constitutes Two New Cabinet Committees

Pregnant Women Punished

WB: 18-Yr-Old Pregnant Teen Loses Foetus After Being Forced To Do Sit Ups As Punishment

Railways cleanliness survey

Rajasthan Railway Stations Top Cleanliness Survey, UP Stations The Dirtiest: Quality Council Of India

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

BJP MP Pragya Thakur Argues Over Preferred Seat On SpiceJet Flight, Delays It By 45 Minutes

Good Governance

Tamil Nadu: Woman Uses ‘Kavalan App’ For Reporting Sexual Harassment, Police Nabs Three

My Social Responsibility

A Mother Shares Her Opinion On How One Can Keep Children Free From Sexual Abuse

Awareness

Curious Case Of Govt Fact-Sheet On CAA & NRC: Partial Truth, Half-Baked Replies, But By Who?

News

Clamour For Release Of RTI Activist Akhil Gogoi Booked Under UAPA Grows Louder

Fact Check

Did PM Modi Lie About NRC, Detention Centres In His Speech At Ramlila?

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.