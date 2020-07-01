Bengaluru: Turned Away By 18 Hospitals, Man Dies With COVID-19 symptoms

A 50 years old man in Bengaluru with COVID-19 symptoms, allegedly died due to the lack of hospital beds and ICUs in the city. The patient had visited 18 hospitals in the city but was turned away due to a shortage of beds.



A resident of Nagarathpet, the man was experiencing shortness of breath for a period of over 24 hours before he died.

According to an India Today report, his nephew said that his uncle was in a bad shape and was suffering from COVID-19 like symptoms.

The family had booked an ambulance and travelled to multiple private hospitals and a government hospital as well but none admitted him.

"Uncle started having breathing issues. We took him to a number of hospitals but none of them had a single bed. The government-run Bowring hospital wanted a Covid-19 test report but since it was Saturday evening, we could not get that done," he said.

The hospital authorities had told the nephew that if his uncle turned out to be critical after being tested, they would have to admit him into an ICU but they don't have one available.

Private hospitals such as Apollo, Fortis, Manipal and many others cited a shortage of beds and ICUs as a reason to not treat his uncle.

The nephew had also tried to reach out to around 50 hospitals, visited 18 in person but all cited the similar reasons for denying admission.

At 4.30 on the morning of June 27, the patient's family reached their home and managed to secure an oxygen cylinder and treated him at home.

They also got a test done at a private laboratory in Rajajinagar. The results were to be given to them on June 29.

However, the patient's condition began to deteriorate on Sunday, June 28 evening and the family's desperately started to look for hospitals once more.

"We begged and pleaded before the hospitals. It was like humanity died. They did not allow us to even open the ambulance door," the nephew said.

Finally, the Bowring Hospital took his uncle in an extremely critical state.

"My uncle passed away within 10 minutes after being put on the ventilator," the nephew said.

On June 29, the Karnataka government asked private hospitals and nursing homes in Bengaluru to set apart an additional 2,500 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

