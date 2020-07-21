Bengal Teenager Died Due To Poisoning, No Signs Of Sexual Assault, Says Autopsy; BJP Calls It "Cover-Up"

The death of a school girl that triggered massive protests in parts of north Bengal was caused by poisoning, police quoted her post-mortem as saying. They also said that there was no signs of physical or sexual assault.

However, terming the autopsy as a "cover-up", the BJP demanded that an impartial probe be conducted into the incident. On the other hand, the ruling TMC accused the BJP of trying to "make an issue out of a non-issue".

A delegation of the BJP Bengal leadership, including Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and updated him about the prevailing situation.

"We met Amit Shah Ji and briefed him about the situation in Chopra," NDTV quoted Chaudhuri as telling PTI from New Delhi.

"No signs of external injury seen. Effects of poison. However, final opinion reserved pending till receipt of chemical examiners report," the postmortem report said.

It further said that there were neither injury marks anywhere on the body nor signs of sexual or physical assault.

Bengal's National Highway 31, which connects state capital Kolkata to Siliguri, saw massive protests on Sunday afternoon and evening, July 19, against the alleged gangrape and murder of a school girl.

Chopra area, around 500 km north of Kolkata, turned into a battlefield for nearly two hours as the police tried to disperse the protesters who had blocked the road, but were fiercely resisted. The cops then resorted to lathi-charge and firing tear gas.

The victim has just passed her class 10 board exams. When she went missing a day ago, her family launched a search party. Her body was found under a tree.

The death of the girl has sparked the latest face-off between the TMC and the BJP. The party alleged that the girl was murdered as she was the sister of a BJP activist.

BJP state vice president Raju Banerjee said, "Goons of TMC murdered the girl as she is the sister of a BJP activist. The police are trying to pass off the rape and murder as a suicide."

Also Read: West Bengal: Locals Block Highway, Torch Vehicles After Alleged Gangrape, Murder Of Minor Girl