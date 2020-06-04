Karnataka: Belagavi Resident Throws Party To Celebrate End Of Quarantine Period, Tests Positive For COVID-19 Later

In a shocking incident, after organising a party with friends to celebrate completion of his quarantine period after returning from Mumbai, a 35-year-old resident of Karnataka's Belagavi district has tested positive for COVID-19. He had assumed that he had recovered from COVID-19 after his release from the quarantine facility at Bidarewadi.

He has now been shifted to a COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Belagavi, while all others who had attended the party and others who came in contact are being traced. At least 13-14 of his friends, who attended the party, are being traced by the Yamakanmardi police.

The individual was quarantined for seven days after the government slashed the quarantine period from 14 days to seven recently. He was released even before his COVID-19 test results came out, however, he was asymptomatic before his discharge, The New Indian Express reported.

Soon after the news surfaced that the positive patient had thrown a party in the village, the Additional Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy rushed to the village and directed his officials to trace all the people who came in contact with the patient.

Those who supplied food and liquor for the party are also being traced.

The incident points at a serious concern as many people are being released from quarantine centres even before their COVID-19 test results are announced. Ideally, an individual is permitted to go home if he completes the quarantine period and is asymptomatic.

