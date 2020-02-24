'Introduce Law That Allows Anti-National Elements To Be Killed On The Spot': Karnataka Minister On Amulya Leona

Days after college student Amulya Leona was arrested in Bengaluru for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment)Act rally, Karnataka Minister BC Patil said that he would appeal to Prime Minister Modi to introduce a law that would allow anti-national elements to be "killed on the spot".

"The Centre must promulgate a law that enables authorities to shoot those who do anything that is seen as anti-national and chant pro-Pakistan slogans. These elements must be killed on the spot. I am appealing to the PM, through the media now, to bring in such a law. I will also write to the PM,"The Times Of India quoted Patil as saying.



'₹10 Lakh For Killing Amulya Leona'

Besides BC Patil's comment, an activist from right-wing fringe group Sri Ram Sena has announced a bounty of ₹10 lakh for killing Amulya.

Activist Sanjeev Maradi in a video is heard saying that the government must not release Amulya or else she will be killed.

"The state and the central government should not release her under any circumstances. If she is released, we will kill her in an encounter," Maradi is heard saying at a protest rally organised by the outfit in Ballari against Amulya Leona on Saturday, February 22.



*We will encounter activist @AmulyaLeona if she is released on bail* #SriRamSene leader Sanjeev Maradi in #Ballari today.

"We on behalf of Sri Ram Sena will give a bounty of Rs 10 lakh to the person who kills her," he added.

Bengaluru Police on Thursday, February 20, detained a 20-year-old journalism student from a city college, for chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" at an anti-CAA rally in the city. The event was organised by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Federation.

The student, identified as Amulya Leona, had chanted "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans at an anti-CAA program organised by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM. She raised the slogan three times and then said, "The difference between Pakistan zindabad and Hindustan zindabad is that Pakistan zindabad..." She was stopped from making any further statements and was dragged out of stage immediately.

