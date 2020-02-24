News

'Introduce Law That Allows Anti-National Elements To Be Killed On The Spot': Karnataka Minister On Amulya Leona

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 24 Feb 2020 10:32 AM GMT

Image Credits: kannada.oneindia, The Times Of India

hese elements must be killed on the spot. I am appealing to the PM, through the media now, to bring in such a law. I will also write to the PM,” BC Patil said.

Days after college student Amulya Leona was arrested in Bengaluru for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment)Act rally, Karnataka Minister BC Patil said that he would appeal to Prime Minister Modi to introduce a law that would allow anti-national elements to be "killed on the spot".

"The Centre must promulgate a law that enables authorities to shoot those who do anything that is seen as anti-national and chant pro-Pakistan slogans. These elements must be killed on the spot. I am appealing to the PM, through the media now, to bring in such a law. I will also write to the PM,"The Times Of India quoted Patil as saying.

'₹10 Lakh For Killing Amulya Leona'

Besides BC Patil's comment, an activist from right-wing fringe group Sri Ram Sena has announced a bounty of ₹10 lakh for killing Amulya.

Activist Sanjeev Maradi in a video is heard saying that the government must not release Amulya or else she will be killed.

"The state and the central government should not release her under any circumstances. If she is released, we will kill her in an encounter," Maradi is heard saying at a protest rally organised by the outfit in Ballari against Amulya Leona on Saturday, February 22.

"We on behalf of Sri Ram Sena will give a bounty of Rs 10 lakh to the person who kills her," he added.

Bengaluru Police on Thursday, February 20, detained a 20-year-old journalism student from a city college, for chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" at an anti-CAA rally in the city. The event was organised by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Federation.

The student, identified as Amulya Leona, had chanted "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans at an anti-CAA program organised by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM. She raised the slogan three times and then said, "The difference between Pakistan zindabad and Hindustan zindabad is that Pakistan zindabad..." She was stopped from making any further statements and was dragged out of stage immediately.

Also Read: 'I Will Not Tolerate This': Father Of Woman Who Chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan At Bengaluru's Anti-CAA Rally

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Breaking: PM Modi Appeals For Peace From Delhites Amid Prevailing Tense Situation

NewsBreaking: PM Modi Appeals For Peace From Delhites Amid Prevailing Tense Situation

"This Is A Family Place": Bengaluru Man Lectures Woman For Dressing

News"This Is A Family Place": Bengaluru Man Lectures Woman For Dressing 'Inappropriately' In Public Park, Films Her

[Watch] "Jo Hindu Hith Ki Baat Karega Wahi Desh Par Raaj Karega": BJP MLA Chants Provocative Slogans In Tension Hit Delhi

News[Watch] "Jo Hindu Hith Ki Baat Karega Wahi Desh Par Raaj Karega": BJP MLA Chants Provocative Slogans In Tension Hit Delhi

Ashok Nagar Mosque Vandalised

Fact CheckFact Check: Yes, Mosque Was Vandalized In Ashok Nagar, Delhi

West Bengal: Seven Houses Of BJP Workers Allegedly Set On Fire After Clash With TMC

NewsWest Bengal: Seven Houses Of BJP Workers Allegedly Set On Fire After Clash With TMC

Muslim Man Beaten

NewsDelhi Violence: Disturbing Image Of Muslim Man Beaten-Up By Mob Goes Viral