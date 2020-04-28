Bangladeshi Man Swims Across River Seeking COVID-19 Treatment in Assam, Causes Panic

The villagers residing around the India-Bangladesh border were alarmed when a Bangladeshi man swam across a river desperately seeking COVID-19 treatment in India.

The Border Security Force (BSF) reported the bizarre incident that took place in Assam's Karimganj district on Sunday, April 26.

Abdul Haque, 35, had crossed the Kushiara river at around 7 am at Mubarakpur in Karimganj. He was stopped by the BSF authorities on the river bank after being alerted by the locals.

According to Hindustan Times, Abdul was later handed over by BSF personnel to Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).

"He looked ill and weak. He was muttering in a low voice that he was infected by the coronavirus and crossed the river for treatment. We did not allow him to get out of the river bank and got in touch with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB). A team of BGB came in two boats and took him back at around 9 am," BSF deputy inspector general and spokesperson, J C Nayak told Deccan Herald.

The deputy inspector general added that the villagers on the Indian side were panic-stricken when the man uttered coronavirus but was careful as awareness drive regarding the virus had been carried out in the area.

"In view of COVID-19, we have intensified patrolling in the border areas to ensure no one enters India from Bangladesh. But the area where this incident happened is unfenced till now. We had carried out awareness programs in villages and that is the reason why they informed us immediately," he added.

