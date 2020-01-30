News

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Claims 3 Lakh Bangladeshi In State, Fails To Cite Any Report

Image Credit: Patrika, The Times

This is the first time that a high-ranking official has mentioned a specific number to Bangladeshis in Karnataka amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act debate.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, on Wednesday, claimed that Karnataka is home to about 3 lakh Bangladeshis, of which 3000, who were in Bengaluru have fled after the recent crackdown, The Times Of India reported.

However, Rao arrived at this figure without citing any reports or investigation.

At a conclave on Construction Workers Safety, Health and Welfare the top cop said that they arrived at the estimate based on information sourced from Bangladeshis recently.

There has been no study to ascertain the Bangladeshi population in the state, Rao said, adding that most illegal Bangladeshis in Bengaluru are victims of human trafficking.

"They come to Bengaluru for employment. Unlike other cities, Bengaluru has a lot of job potential and pays good salaries too. There are a lot of Bangladeshis working in the construction industry," Rao said.

Commenting on how Bangladeshis have fallen prey to human trafficking, Rao said: "Workers from Bangladesh demand lower wages. While other labourers demand around Rs 500 to Rs 600 per day, Bangladeshi workers don't complain about being paid around Rs 100-150."

Suresh Hari, the chairman, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, however, said that they're unaware of the nationality of their workers as the contractors bring workers registered for tasks.

"It is difficult to say where they are from as there is construction work outside Credai's purview too," Hari said.

These claims come days after a settlement of migrant workers was demolished in Bengaluru's Bellandur, alleging they were illegal Bangladeshis. That claim was later proven false and many of them possessed documents to prove their citizenship.

The Karnataka High Court on 22 January, ordered an interim stay on the demolition drive which snatched the settlement of hundreds of migrant workers in Bengaluru's Bellandur.

The High Court raised questions over the 'invisible source' of the order to carry out the demolition after the BBMP and the police refused to take responsibility for it in the court.

Also Read: BBMP Razes 100 Huts Based On Video Claiming 'Illegal Bangladeshi' Settlement

