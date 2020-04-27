Bangladesh: 31 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported From ISKCON Temple

The ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) temple located in Swamibag area under Gendaria police station, Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladeshi has reported 31 COVID-19 cases, this has led to the closure od the establishment by the authorities to prevent the spread of the deadly virus on April 26.



According to a report by Dhaka Tribune, the Gendaria police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Saju Miah confirmed that the ashram, which was closed for visitors since the first COVID-19 case was reported was locked down around 8 pm on April 26.

The OC has informed that the 31 infected patients are undergoing treatment at the ashram under its management instead of a hospital.

"The infected have been isolated and are undergoing treatment, as per the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research's (IEDCR) directive. We have totally locked down the road of the area to prevent the virus from spreading," said Mamun Shah, the Gendaria police outpost in-charge.

Reportedly, over 100 people, including priests, officials and devotees, reside in the temple. The authorities are bewildered as to how the members of the temple, which was closed for outsiders, contracted the deadly virus.

"No one was allowed into the temple. I don't understand how so many people have been infected given so much care was taken," Miah told bdnews24.

