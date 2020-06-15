Band-Aid To Roll Out Bandages In Different Skin Tones In Solidarity With 'Black Lives Matter' Movement

George Floyd's death in Minneapolis embarked the 'Black Lives Matter' movement around the globe, raising questions about racism and white supremacy.

In the midst of the ongoing protests in the United States, Johnson & Johnson-owned adhesive bandage brand Band-Aid has announced that it would roll out bandages in different skin tones as a gesture of embracing beauty in diverse skin tones.

In an Instagram post, the company said the different colour bandages will 'embrace the beauty of diverse skin'.









"We hear you. We see you. We're listening to you,' Band-Aid wrote. We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community," read the post.



It further said, "We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin."

"In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter.⁣ We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣

⁣We can, we must and we will do better," it added.

CNN Business reported a spokesperson stating that Band-Aid would donate $100,000 to Black Lives Matter which is additional to the $10 million that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has committed to "fighting racism and injustice in America" over the next three years.

The company added that it is the first among the many steps that they would take to fight against racial discrimination.

However, netizens had a mixed reaction to the brand's move. Some hailed and welcomed the decision while others seemed unsure of bandages finding a place with skin tone.

Band-Aid is launching a new line of bandages that is sure to stick with people of all races. pic.twitter.com/IBxipWyvll — #1 In Seattle Entertainment (@DubseaTV) June 13, 2020





I'm still not feeling this. The only reason major corps are now making changes is bc they feel the pressure we've applied. But we've spoken out about issues like bandaid skin tone representation for years. If we want to make meaningful change, buy from ppl who get it @browndages https://t.co/DR5gXqhT2i — dominique (@mizzdominique2) June 12, 2020

