News

Band-Aid To Roll Out Bandages In Different Skin Tones In Solidarity With 'Black Lives Matter' Movement

"We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin," said the brand.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   15 Jun 2020 4:30 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Band-Aid To Roll Out Bandages In Different Skin Tones In Solidarity With

George Floyd's death in Minneapolis embarked the 'Black Lives Matter' movement around the globe, raising questions about racism and white supremacy.

In the midst of the ongoing protests in the United States, Johnson & Johnson-owned adhesive bandage brand Band-Aid has announced that it would roll out bandages in different skin tones as a gesture of embracing beauty in diverse skin tones.

In an Instagram post, the company said the different colour bandages will 'embrace the beauty of diverse skin'.


View this post on Instagram

We hear you. We see you. We're listening to you.⁣ ⁣ We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣ ⁣ We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣ ⁣ In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter.⁣ We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣ ⁣ We can, we must and we will do better.

A post shared by BAND-AID® Brand Bandages (@bandaidbrand) on


"We hear you. We see you. We're listening to you,' Band-Aid wrote. We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community," read the post.

It further said, "We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin."

"In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter.⁣ We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣

⁣We can, we must and we will do better," it added.

CNN Business reported a spokesperson stating that Band-Aid would donate $100,000 to Black Lives Matter which is additional to the $10 million that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has committed to "fighting racism and injustice in America" over the next three years.

The company added that it is the first among the many steps that they would take to fight against racial discrimination.

However, netizens had a mixed reaction to the brand's move. Some hailed and welcomed the decision while others seemed unsure of bandages finding a place with skin tone.


Also Read: China Reports 57 New COVD-19 Cases Amid Growing Fears Of Resurgence Of Deadly Virus

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian