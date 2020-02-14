Bajrang Dal To Give Lesson In 'Patriotism' To Couples On Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has taken a step back from getting couples married. Instead, unmarried couples in Hyderabad will be given lessons on patriotism.



The youth wing stated that February 14 should be observed as "Veer Jawan Diwas" in memory of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

"On this day last year, 45 of our brave soldiers were killed in a Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attack in Pulwama, J&K. How can we forget that cowardly act of our enemy and celebrate love?" P Balaswamy, publicity convenor, VHP, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

"If we find lovers spending time at parks, malls, clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places this year, we won't get them married. We will counsel them on love for our nation and ask them to pay tributes to our brave martyrs," he added.

He added that on Valentine's Day, nearly 500 of their volunteers will be out on the streets of Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, February 12, activists of the right-wing group took out a rally in Koti area and set over 200 Valentine's Day greeting cards on fire in protest against the day.

The group further claimed that they have met DGP M Mahendar Reddy to stop Valentine's Day celebrations in the city. In addition, they have warned pubs and hotel managements to not allow any celebrations.

"Valentine's Day is a poisonous western culture which is spreading in our country and morally corrupting the youth. Several youngsters are spoiling their lives because of these western concepts. This foreign culture is deviating our youth," Subash Chander, Bajrang Dal state convener, told The News Minute.