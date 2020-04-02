News

Mumbai: Kept On Hospital Bed Vacated By Coronavirus Patient, Mother And 3-Day-Old Baby Contract COVID-19

The family realised there was a lapse when a doctor asked them to get tested for coronavirus.

On March 26, A three-day-old baby born and his 26-year-old mother contracted COVID-19 after they were allegedly kept on a bed vacated by a coronavirus patient in Mumbai amid the nationwide lockdown.

The two were shifted to Kurla Babha Hospital on Tuesday, March 31, and later to Kasturba Hospital, the nodal centre for all coronavirus cases in the city.

According to the family, they realised there was a lapse when a doctor asked them to get tested for coronavirus. No staff from the Chembur Hospital checked on them while they were admitted. Later, they were shifted to another room.

The father of the baby has also been quarantined at the Kasturba Hospital. According to experts, it is possible that the mother was infected while giving birth to the baby.

Before coming to the hospital, the family was at home for 10 days amid the lockdown, India Today reported.

As of Wednesday, April 1, Maharashtra had reported at least 335 coronavirus patients, while the death toll stood at 16.

While 30 new cases were found in Mumbai alone, two were found in Pune and one in Buldhana.

