News

Ayodhya: Villagers Chop-Off Noses Of Man, Woman Over Alleged Affair

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 30 Jan 2020 4:00 AM GMT
Ayodhya: Villagers Chop-Off Noses Of Man, Woman Over Alleged Affair

Image credit: Pixabay

Villagers in Ayodhya, UP, cut off the noses of a couple involved in a forbidden affair.

The Kand Pipra village in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a shocking site on Tuesday as The villagers chopped off noses of a man and woman who were allegedly in a relationship.

The police reached the spot as soon as the matter was reported. Both the victims were taken to the district hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

Mohammed Qasim, 23, was allegedly in a relationship with a 30-year-old, married woman whose husband works in Saudi Arabia.

Qasim and the woman belonged to separate communities in the same village. The two would secretly meet at her house. The family was aware of it and wanted to catch them red-handed.

On Monday night, while Qasim tried to sneak out of the house he was caught by the woman's father-in-law and other family members. The family members then tied both of them to a pillar and chopped off their noses. At this point, the police intervened.

Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari has said that the woman's father-in-law and others involved in the incident have been arrested. In a precautionary move, police forces have been deployed at the village since the couple belonged to different communities.

Also Read: Headless Body Of Female Found In Thane; Father Arrested For Honour Killing

Tags:    AyodhyaUPIllicit affair
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Dr Kafeel Khan Of Gorakhpur Arrested In Mumbai For Making Inflammatory Remarks At AMU A Month Ago

NewsDr Kafeel Khan Of Gorakhpur Arrested In Mumbai For Making Inflammatory Remarks At AMU A Month Ago

Cabinet approves abortion bill

Good GovernanceUpper Limit For Abortions Raises To 24 Weeks As Cabinet Approves Pregnancy Termination Bill

Ayodhya: Villagers Chop-Off Noses Of Man, Woman Over Alleged Affair

NewsAyodhya: Villagers Chop-Off Noses Of Man, Woman Over Alleged Affair

India Summons Pakistan Mission Officials Over Abduction, Conversion Of Hindu Woman In Sindh

NewsIndia Summons Pakistan Mission Officials Over Abduction, Conversion Of Hindu Woman In Sindh

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Comes Under SEBI Lens For

NewsRakesh Jhunjhunwala Comes Under SEBI Lens For 'Insider Trading'

Assam: Ex-Detainee Alleges Jail Authorities Killed Her Unborn Child

NewsAssam: Ex-Detainee Alleges Jail Authorities Killed Her Unborn Child