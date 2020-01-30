Ayodhya: Villagers Chop-Off Noses Of Man, Woman Over Alleged Affair

The Kand Pipra village in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a shocking site on Tuesday as The villagers chopped off noses of a man and woman who were allegedly in a relationship.

The police reached the spot as soon as the matter was reported. Both the victims were taken to the district hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

Mohammed Qasim, 23, was allegedly in a relationship with a 30-year-old, married woman whose husband works in Saudi Arabia.

Qasim and the woman belonged to separate communities in the same village. The two would secretly meet at her house. The family was aware of it and wanted to catch them red-handed.

On Monday night, while Qasim tried to sneak out of the house he was caught by the woman's father-in-law and other family members. The family members then tied both of them to a pillar and chopped off their noses. At this point, the police intervened.

Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari has said that the woman's father-in-law and others involved in the incident have been arrested. In a precautionary move, police forces have been deployed at the village since the couple belonged to different communities.

