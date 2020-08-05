How TV News Media Turned Saffron For 'Ram Mandir' Ceremony In Ayodhya Amid Collapsing Economy, Health In India

The nation today woke up to national TV media's unwavering spotlight on the Ram Temple ceremony or the Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya.

All discussions and debates around the ongoing coronavirus crisis that continues to claim hundreds of lives every day were halted, the floods devastating several parts of the country were ignored, staggering economy and the paralysed health sector took a back seat as news channels focused on the 'Bhavya Ram Mandir'.

Shedding any existing veil of media propriety and ethics, the TV media vouched for a grand ceremony in Ayodhya, while keeping all burning issues on the back burner.





Some TV news channels resembled "Aastha" like faith-based channels with guests and anchors celebrating the 'historic' day on-air.





Reporting studios turned saffron blaring visuals of the 'much-awaited' Ram Temple ceremony all morning.





Elaborate discussions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to wear a dhoti kurta replaced the narrative on India's COVID tally that surpassed the 19 lakh mark today.



Videos of priests singing bhajans, dancers and artists gearing for the event and preparation of over 1 lakh laddoos were beaming from TV sets.

From saints singing on-air, to large crowds gathered for their 'once in a lifetime' moment, reporters showed every little detail on screen. Journalists relinquished responsibility and gladly participated in the rising sentiment across the country.

Channels explained how a struggle of 500 years came to an end. Hours were put in, to discuss the 40 kg silver brick, which is the foundation stone of the temple.

All this as media forgot the pandemic that struck us six months ago, failed to throw light on the ongoing struggle to find hospital beds, ventilators, jobs, that continue to haunt lakhs of citizens or focus on the collapsing economy or the floods inundating Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

The open and brazen support for a temple by the TV news media, the neglect for non-partisanship and absolute disregard for objectivity was put to a show through the day.

Calling it a 'golden chapter' in the history of India, TV media struggled to accommodate other issues.

As the pandemic rages on, the biggest issues that dominate ordinary lives include the inefficiency of government hospitals and excessive treatment charges at private hospitals. However, most TV channels in India have been busy focusing on a religious event.

