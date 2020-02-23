News

Bullied Australian Boy With Disorder Leads Out All-Star Rugby Team In Front Of Thousands

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 23 Feb 2020 3:15 PM GMT
Bullied Australian Boy With Disorder Leads Out All-Star Rugby Team In Front Of Thousands

Image Credits: Stephen Clarke/ Twitter

9-year-old Bayles who suffers from dwarfism gathered support from people all around the world after a disturbing video of him crying over being bullied at his school went viral.

Quaden Bayles, a 9-year-old Australian boy who suffers from dwarfism gathered support from people all around the world after a disturbing video of him crying over being bullied at his school went viral.

In a rare incident, Bayles led out an indigenous rugby league team in front of an applauding audience.

He was invited to walk out with the National Rugby League's Indigenous All Stars team ahead of an exhibition match in Queensland against the New Zealand Maoris on Saturday, February 22.

A video stormed the internet where amidst thousands of cheering fans, the youngster had the pre-game honour of leading the team out onto the field.

"We've got your back and just want to make sure that you are doing all right ... we want you around, we want you to lead us out on the weekend," said Latrell Mitchell, Captain of the Rugby team.

"Just make sure you are thinking the right things bud, because we want you around, we want you to lead us out on the weekend. Make sure you are looking after yourself and hopefully we are going to see you in the next couple of days," he added.

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman was one of the celebrities to extend support to Bayles. "Quaden, you are stronger than you know, mate," Jackson said in a Twitter video. "No matter what, you've got a friend in me."

Yarraka Bayles, his mother had shared the video where Bayles was seen sobbing uncontrollably, saying he wanted to end his life because of bullying.

Yarraka had shared the video in an attempt to raise awareness about bullying in schools and asked for advice from other parents on how to deal with her son considering his disturbed mental state.

Also Read: Ahead Of India Visit, US President Donald Trump Shares Video Of Himself As 'Baahubali'

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Bullied Australian Boy With Disorder Leads Out All-Star Rugby Team In Front Of Thousands

NewsBullied Australian Boy With Disorder Leads Out All-Star Rugby Team In Front Of Thousands

"This Might Be The Year Of Famine For Us": Declining Catch Worries Fishers In Southern Karnataka

News"This Might Be The Year Of Famine For Us": Declining Catch Worries Fishers In Southern Karnataka

Kafeel Khan Uncle Shot Dead

NewsDr Kafeel Khan's Uncle Shot Dead In Gorakhpur, Property Dispute Suspected: Police

Fact Check: No, Gold Deposits Of 3,000 Tonne Not Discovered In Uttar Pradesh

Fact CheckFact Check: No, Gold Deposits Of 3,000 Tonne Not Discovered In Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

US President Donald Trump Baahubali

NewsAhead Of India Visit, US President Donald Trump Shares Video Of Himself As 'Baahubali'

Data Protection Bill May Endanger Citizens

NewsData Protection Bill May Endanger Citizens' Privacy: Author Of First Draft Justice Srikrishna