Bullied Australian Boy With Disorder Leads Out All-Star Rugby Team In Front Of Thousands

Quaden Bayles, a 9-year-old Australian boy who suffers from dwarfism gathered support from people all around the world after a disturbing video of him crying over being bullied at his school went viral.

In a rare incident, Bayles led out an indigenous rugby league team in front of an applauding audience.

He was invited to walk out with the National Rugby League's Indigenous All Stars team ahead of an exhibition match in Queensland against the New Zealand Maoris on Saturday, February 22.

A video stormed the internet where amidst thousands of cheering fans, the youngster had the pre-game honour of leading the team out onto the field.

Quaden leads out the Indigenous all stars 👏 #NRLAllStars pic.twitter.com/tJpJt2cdG6 — NRL (@NRL) February 22, 2020

"We've got your back and just want to make sure that you are doing all right ... we want you around, we want you to lead us out on the weekend," said Latrell Mitchell, Captain of the Rugby team.



"Just make sure you are thinking the right things bud, because we want you around, we want you to lead us out on the weekend. Make sure you are looking after yourself and hopefully we are going to see you in the next couple of days," he added.

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman was one of the celebrities to extend support to Bayles. "Quaden, you are stronger than you know, mate," Jackson said in a Twitter video. "No matter what, you've got a friend in me."

Yarraka Bayles, his mother had shared the video where Bayles was seen sobbing uncontrollably, saying he wanted to end his life because of bullying.

Yarraka had shared the video in an attempt to raise awareness about bullying in schools and asked for advice from other parents on how to deal with her son considering his disturbed mental state.

