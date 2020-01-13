Australia Bushfires: New South Wales Govt Is Dropping Thousands Of Vegetables For Starving Animals
The Logical Indian Crew
January 13th, 2020 / 5:46 PM / Updated 40 mins ago
Image Credits: Matt Kean MP/Twitter, Matt Kean MP/Twitter
With Australia in the grips of the destructive bushfires, the New South Wales (NSW) government is working to feed the brush-tailed rock-wallabies as part of a mission called Operation Rock Wallaby, as part of a post-fire wildlife recovery effort.
Over 2,000 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of sweet potatoes and carrots have been dropped by officials across different colonies in the last week.
Operation Rock Wallaby 🦘- #NPWS staff today dropped thousands of kgs of food (Mostly sweet potato and carrots) for our Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby colonies across NSW 🥕🥕 #bushfires pic.twitter.com/ZBN0MSLZei
— Matt Kean MP (@Matt_KeanMP) January 11, 2020
“The provision of supplementary food is one of the key strategies we are deploying to promote the survival and recovery of endangered species like the brush-tailed rock-wallaby,” CNN World quoted Matt Kean, minister of energy and environment, as saying.
#AustraliaFires New South Wales Wildlife Service staff use helicopters to drop thousands of kilograms of sweet potatoes and carrots to starving animals to death due to forest fires 🔥🐨🐿️#bushfire #australia #fire #bushfires #nswfires #nsw #sydney #nswbushfires #sunset pic.twitter.com/hpht5ryr6Q
— Pet Lovers (@PetLove94668107) January 12, 2020
“Initial fire assessments indicate the habitat of several important brush-tailed rock-wallaby populations was burnt in the recent bushfires. The wallabies typically survive the fire itself, but are then left stranded with limited natural food as the fire takes out the vegetation around their rocky habitat.”
Thousands of kilograms of carrots and sweet potato are being delivered to endangered Brush-tailed Rock-wallabies in fire affected areas as the NSW Government steps in to help. #9News pic.twitter.com/Vw3SnMUejL
— Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) January 12, 2020
“This is the most widespread food drop we have ever done for brush-tailed rock-wallabies,” Kean said.
One happy customer 🦘🥕🥕🥕🥕#operationrockwallaby #AustralianFires pic.twitter.com/wtzMgeaX6D
— Matt Kean MP (@Matt_KeanMP) January 11, 2020
According to Australia’s Department of Environment and Energy website, the brush-tailed rock-wallabies are marsupials which “live on rocky escarpments, granite outcrops and cliffs.” Most of the 15 species in Australia have now disappeared and are considered threatened. In New South Wales, the species is considered endangered.
Nearly 480 million mammals, birds, and reptiles were killed due to the Australia bushfires, which have been engulfing the continent since September 2019, Ecologists at the University of Sydney told News.com.au. Almost 8,000 of these animals are believed to be koalas.
Also Read: Legacy Lives On! Animal Enthusiast Steve Irwin’s Family Rescues 90,000 Animals From Australia Bushfires
Contributors
Written by : Sumanti Sen
Edited by : Prateek Gautam