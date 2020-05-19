News

Auraiya Accident: UP Govt Sends Dead Bodies, Injured Migrants Bundled Together In Open Truck

Faced with backlash, the UP government reportedly transferred the dead bodies midway, into ambulances at Prayagraj, which is about 300 km from Auraiya, on late Sunday night.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   19 May 2020 10:53 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-19T17:30:08+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Samvadjharkhand, OpIndia


The Yogi government faced heavy criticism after several reports claimed that the migrant workers who were injured during the truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Auriya on Saturday, were being sent home on trucks which also carried corpses of those killed in the accident.

According to reports, one of the survivors recorded and posted a video on social media sites showing victims being ferried through the same vehicle that carried the dead bodies of the migrants wrapped in black polythene.

Image Credits: Patrika

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren slammed the Uttar Pradesh Government saying that it was "shameful" that the state government could not even arrange for ambulances for the deceased.

Faced with backlash, the UP government reportedly transferred the dead bodies midway, into ambulances at Prayagraj, which is about 300 km from Auraiya, on late Sunday night.

''The dead bodies were not kept on ice...they were just wrapped...it was difficult to drive owing to the foul stench emanating from the dead bodies,'' said the driver of one of the trucks, reported The Deccan Herald.

The Times of India reported that Abhishek Singh, District Magistrate, Auraiya has ordered an enquiry.

"As maximum causalities were from Jharkhand, we had instructed officials to make proper arrangements for dispatching the bodies of the deceased migrant workers to their native places. I have ordered a probe. Besides, RTO officials would also be questioned as to how the injured were made to travel with dead bodies in truck," said Singh.

On Saturday, May 16, 27 migrant workers which included 12 from Jharkhand were killed in a road accident when the truck they were travelling in rammed with another vehicle in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: COVID-19: Centre To Set Up Labs In All Districts At Block Level To Increase Testing Capacity

