News

'Audio Video Hall Converted': Army Dismisses Claims, Reveals Truth Behind PM's Hospital Photo In Leh

The army clarified that the medical ward was an audio-video training room that had been converted as part of the COVID-19 protocol long before PM Modi's visit.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
India   |   5 July 2020 8:19 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-05T13:50:03+05:30
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M

Image Credit: Twitter 

Refuting the claims that a medical ward had been set up to stage a photo op for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to a military hospital in Ladakh, the Indian army said that the allegations were "malicious and unsubstantiated".

The army clarified that the medical ward was an audio-video training room that had been converted as part of the COVID-19 protocol long before PM Modi's visit

"It is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The armed forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel," the army said in a statement.

On July 3, Prime Minister Modi paid an unannounced visit to Ladakh to address the soldiers following the Indo-China clash in the Galwan valley. During his visit, the PM also met soldiers at the hospital who were injured during the clash.

However, the photographs of PM Modi's visit released by the BJP triggered a controversy online as several social media users said that the facility didn't look like a hospital as there were no medicine cabinets, intravenous fluid stands, and other medical equipment. Some even spotted a projector hanging from the ceiling as PM Modi posed next to the soldiers on tidy beds with wheels in a sparkling clean room.

Dismissing the claims, the Army issued a statement on Saturday saying that the facility is part of the Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the General Hospital complex.

"Hence, this hall which otherwise was normally used as a Training Audio Video Hall was converted into a ward ever since the hospital was also designated as a COVID-19 treatment hospital. Injured braves have been kept there since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from COVID areas. The Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and the Army Commander have also visited the injured braves in the same location," the Indian Army said in a statement.

Also Read: '80 Cr Indians Will Continue To Get Free Ration Till Nov': Key Takeaways From PM Modi's Address

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Richa Mukherjee

Richa Mukherjee

Digital Journalist

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian