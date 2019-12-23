News

Anti-CAA Protest: To Auction Property Of Protesters Involved In Violence, UP Govt Puts Out ‘Wanted’ Notices

The Logical Indian Crew Uttar Pradesh

December 23rd, 2019 / 6:22 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Image Credit: Patrika, Dainik Bhaskar

After the anti-CAA agitation rocked Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government in the state has started sealing the properties of those involved in the violence and damage of public property during the protests.

“We will attach their properties of those who have been identified through the video footage,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

The cost of the damage made to public and private properties during the unrest would be reimbursed with fines collected from those involved. Several protesters in Lucknow have been identified, and notices have been sent to them by the state administration.

The Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash has created a four-member panel responsible for assessing damage to public and private property during the protests. The panel will identify the protesters and impose hefty fines on them. If they fail to pay the amount, the state may confiscate their properties.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) (East), ADM West, ADM Trans-Gomti and ADM administration would be a part of the committee that will assess the damage caused to property and fix the responsibility.

The committee will identify those responsible for the violence through CCTV footages and video recordings. The process will be completed within 30 days. The order is based on a 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that allows the government to recover the losses from those who caused the damage.

A senior government official said that this exercise would be adopted in all districts that have been affected by violence during the recent protests.

The Lucknow district officials have started identifying protesters via CCTV footages and video recordings made by various news channels. Apart from auctioning property, the UP Government is also planning to book around 250 protesters, who instigated violence, under the National Security Act (NSA).

Meanwhile, recovery notices were pasted on houses of suspected protesters who were involved in violence. In Gorakhpur, pictures of about 50 rioters were pasted with a ‘wanted’ message.

Also Read: [Video] Will Take Revenge Against Those Involved In Violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Pro-CAA Rally Gets Nod In Bengaluru, Anti-CAA Protest Denied Permission

Anti-CAA Protest: To Auction Property Of Protesters Involved In Violence, UP Govt Puts Out ‘Wanted’ Notices

UP CM Revenge Yogi

[Video] Will Take Revenge Against Those Involved In Violence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mangaluru Protests Curfew

Anti-CAA Protest: Two Killed In Police Firing In Mangaluru, Internet Suspended, Curfew Imposed

Umar Khalid Yechury Detained

Anti-CAA Protest: Yechury, Guha, Yogendra Yadav Among Others Detained During Nationwide Agitation

‘Shoot At Sight’ If Protesters Vandalise Railway Property: Junior Railway Minister

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

BJP MP Pragya Thakur Argues Over Preferred Seat On SpiceJet Flight, Delays It By 45 Minutes

Good Governance

Tamil Nadu: Woman Uses ‘Kavalan App’ For Reporting Sexual Harassment, Police Nabs Three

My Social Responsibility

A Mother Shares Her Opinion On How One Can Keep Children Free From Sexual Abuse

Awareness

Curious Case Of Govt Fact-Sheet On CAA & NRC: Partial Truth, Half-Baked Replies, But By Who?

News

Clamour For Release Of RTI Activist Akhil Gogoi Booked Under UAPA Grows Louder

Fact Check

Did PM Modi Lie About NRC, Detention Centres In His Speech At Ramlila?

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.