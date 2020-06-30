Centre Notifies Extension Of KK Venugopal As Attorney General For India For Another Year

The President of India on June 29 notified the re-appointment of senior advocate KK Venugopal, 89, as Attorney General of India (AG) for a period of one year starting July 1.

Attorney General is the Centre's top law officer and chief legal advisor who represents the government of India in important cases before the Supreme Court.

KK Venugopal had taken over as Attorney General on July 1, 2017 and is the 15th person to serve as Attorney General for India.

He succeeded Mukul Rohatgi who served his tenure from from June 2014 to June 2017.

Known as the doyen of Indian Bar, Venugopal has represented the Centre in Aadhaar and Rafale cases, among others, in the apex Court. He, along with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, has been defending the Union government in other important cases including those related to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Venugopal was asked by the government to continue as AG after his three-year tenure was about to expire on June 30. Taking up the offer, he also asked the government to cut short his second tenure for only 1 year in the view of his advanced age.



Besides, the AG, the serving Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta is also expected to get an extension.

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet approved extension of Mehta's tenure for three more years starting July 1.

Five serving additional solicitor general (ASG), Vikramajit Banerjee, Aman Lekhi, Madhavi Goradia Divan, KM Nataraj and Sanjay Jain also received an extension for three years.

The cabinet also cleared the appointment of six new ASGs to represent central government before the Supreme Court for three years, which include: Balbir Singh, Suryaprakash V Raju, Rupinder Singh Suri, N Venkataraman, Jayant K Sud and Aishwarya Bhati.

Five new ASGs have also been appointed for high courts — Yezdezard Jehangir Dastoor (Calcutta), Chetan Sharma (Delhi), Sankaranarayanan (Madras), Dr. Krishna Nandan Singh (Patna) and Devang Girish Vyas (Gujarat).

