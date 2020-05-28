News

After Outrage Over Atta Maker Advertisement Stigmatizing Domestic Helps, Kent Ro Apologises, Withdraws Ad

The ad featuring its brand ambassador Hema Malini suggested that letting a domestic help knead the dough with their bare hands may be dangerous as their hands might be unclean.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
India   |   28 May 2020 4:25 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-28T12:01:58+05:30
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
After facing backlash on social media Kent Ro systems withdrew the controversial advertisement of their atta maker which portrayed domestic help as COVID-19 carriers.

The company later apologised for the distasteful ad. "Our recent advertisement of Kent Atta & Bread Maker on social media was unintentional, badly communicated and was wrong. And therefore, it was immediately withdrawn. We are extremely sorry for this incident and want to apologise to everyone, especially to the people whose sentiments were hurt," Kent RO Systems chairman and managing director Mahesh Gupta said in a statement.

A recent advertisement campaign launched by Kent RO Systems Ltd went on to insinuate that one's domestics help can be carriers of the deadly Coronavirus while promoting its atta and bread maker.

The advertisement in the form of a carousel and featuring its brand ambassador Hema Malini suggested that letting a domestic help knead the dough with their bare hands may be dangerous as their hands might be unclean.

This stigmatization of working-class caused outrage among Twitter users who reported it to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) for being insensitive in dubbing the domestic help as COVID-19 infection carriers.

The Advertisement drew a lot of flak from Twitter users all over who protested against this blatant dehumanization of the domestic help.



While some called out the discriminatory nature of the Ad, a handful of users also advocated the complete boycott of the brand as a mark of protest.

Upon receiving massive backlash from people, Mr Mahesh Gupta, the CMD of Kent RO Systems not only took down the posts from all social media but also tendered an apology for 'hurting sentiment'.

'Our recent advertisement of Kent Atta & Bread Maker on social media was unintentional, badly communicated and was wrong. We are extremely sorry for this incident and want to apologise to everyone, especially the people whose sentiments were hurt', read the apology.

Advertising experts believe that the campaign was not only poorly communicated but also had the potential of instigating discriminatory behaviour towards one's domestic help.

