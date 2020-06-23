Second Wave Of Flood Ravages Assam, Nearly 30,000 People Affected, Death Toll Rises To 11

The death toll in Assam due to the second wave of floods reached 11 after a person drowned in floodwaters at the Nazira area in Sivasagar district on Monday.

Almost 30,000 people in Assam's Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts have been severely affected by the second wave of floods.

The state witnessed heavy rains for the last couple of days resulting in Brahmaputra river and its tributaries witnessing a rise in water levels above the danger-level mark.



The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has said that along with Brahmaputra's Neamatighat, the water level of the rivers Dikhow, Disang in Sivasagar district have also risen above the maximum level, affecting nearly 12,000 people of 33 villages.

Even the Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat district and Jia Bharali river at NT Road crossing in Sonitpur district is rising above its danger level. Nearly 3,600-hectares of croplands have already submerged in the floodwaters.

The second wave affected over 11,500 big and small domestic animals.

In the last 24 hours, more than 300 people have been rescued from Sivasagar and Dhemaji district by the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, India Today reported.

In late May, Assam saw the first wave of floods that hit almost seven districts, affecting more than three lakh people, domestic animals and poultry. Thousands of hectares of land have submerged in the water, pertaining to a huge loss to farmers.

