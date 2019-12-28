Assam Govt School Teachers Might Face Disciplinary Action For Anti-CAA Posts On Social Media

Following the continuous protest in the state of Assam, the state government may take disciplinary action against teachers of government-run schools who are posting “political posts” on the social media to express their discontentment over the CAA.

“It is for the general information of all concerned that the Govt of Assam will be compelled to initiate strict disciplinary action against individuals who are deliberately violating provisions of the Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964,” the latest government circular read.

The Times Of India reported that the state education department has activated monitoring cells to scrutinise the government employees and teachers involving in “prohibited activities” on social media. Those found guilty will be subjected to strict disciplinary action against them for violating service rules.

SK Bhuyan, the director of elementary education on December 24 had informed all-district elementary education officers of the state to follow the government order on the usage of social media by teachers and employees. At least 2.5 lakh people are working under the elementary education department.

The service rules under which the prohibitory order has been issued against the teachers also apply to employees of other state government departments.

Ratul Chandra Goswami, the general secretary of Assam State Primary Teachers’s Association (ASPTA) called the step as a warning against the other state department workers who are planning to voice their opinion.

“We will continue to participate in politics,” Ratul told the newspaper. He said the government’s move is an attempt of interfering in the right to expression of teachers.

The Assam Secretariat Services’ Association also criticised the state government for the order.

On December 26, a teacher of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in the state’s Jorhat district was rusticated for taking part in anti CAA protest.

The teacher was given a termination order from the principal of the school which falls under the jurisdiction of the central government. The lady teacher, Bandita Borah, worked in the school as Faculty-cum-System Administrator (FCSA). The department has also accused her of making students take part in the protest.

According to reports, the students of this school had organised a protest meeting against the amended Citizenship Act after it was passed by the parliament.

“Soon after protest marred streets of Assam against the law, we as students and residents of Assam also opposed the new law using protest mediums such as wearing anti- CAA badges, reciting poems, and delivering speeches. This is when another teacher of the school referred to those protesting in Assam as illiterates. We described this to Bandita Ma’am who firmly stood by us. This is precisely why she was terminated,” a student told India Today on conditions of anonymity.

Also Read: Around 14 Killed In UP Due To ‘Firearm Injuries’, All Muslims