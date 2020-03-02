Assam Horror: Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Killed, Hanged From Tree By Seven Juvenile Friends

In a gut-wrenching incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and brutally killed by seven juveniles in a village in northern Assam's Biswanath district on Saturday.

The police have arrested all the seven accused in the act.

The body of the 12-year-old minor was reported missing on Friday evening. It was later retrieved on Saturday from a nearby forest in an area where all the accused and the victim hailed from.

Locals in the area alleged that the accused had lured the minor girl by calling her for dinner and instead led her to a forest where they took turns to rape her. They later hung the body from a tree to make it appear like a case of suicide.

An uncle of the victim told the media that after she went missing on Friday, her family members and the locals conducted a search but failed to trace her.

"We sniffed the hand of two boys from the village in her disappearance and conducted a search fr them the next morning. We spotted them in the forest, but they fled the place as soon as they saw us. Later, we called the police and scouted the jungle. Soon, we discovered her body hanging from a tree," the uncle told The New Indian Express.

He has also demanded a magisterial probe into the harrowing incident and death for the culprits.

The police said that they are currently awaiting the medical report as the body has been sent for autopsy.

"Right now, we cannot say if she was raped. We haven't received the report of medical examination as yet," Sub Divisional Police Officer Tilak Das said.

"We have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father. We have arrested all the accused persons and interrogated them. We will produce them in the court," he added.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: 19-Yr-Old Raped By Three Men Within 2 Hours In Two Separate Incidents



