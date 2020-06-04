Assam Man Forced To Quarantine In Tree House By Locals, Despite Testing Negative For COVID-19

In a bizarre incident, a young man who returned to Assam from Tamil Nadu has been forced by the villagers to undergo mandatory home quarantine in a treehouse amid the coronavirus scare.

Sonitpur resident, Amosh Basumatary, 21, had returned from Chennai district in Assam on May 26, reported Hindustan Times.



Basumatary worked at a car-seat manufacturing company which reportedly shut down owing to losses during the lockdown which forced him and other employees to return to their home states.

According to the report, Basumatary stated that he had already spent three nights at an institutional quarantine facility in Sonitpur's Dekhiajuli town.

He was released after his tested negative for COVID-19, but as soon as he reached home, the villagers insisted on him spending at least 14 days in quarantine in a treehouse.

After return from Chennai, Assam man forced by villagers to quarantine in tree house !!! pic.twitter.com/O6xQ2fJ04w — Aditya Sharma (@Aditya_Adiiiii) June 3, 2020

According to reports, residents of Ansaipur built the bamboo treehouse on the outskirts of the village which is close to Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. They insisted on Basumatary spending another 14 days in isolation as a precautionary measure even though he had spent three nights in institutional quarantine.

"I've completed four nights in the treehouse and have to spend 10 more. Though this is not as comfortable as home, I am willing to spend the next 10 days for the safety of other villagers," he said.

The state has been witnessing flash floods and heavy rains which is also affecting Basumatary's quarantine in the treehouse. The plastic sheet takes a toll during the heavy downpour and he also lacks access to decent meals amidst the discomfort.

Although he has been provided 20 kg of rice, he wishes to have some pulses and spices for meals. His family helps him with the supplies.

Kamaljyoti Borah, circle officer of Dhekiajuli, said, "I'm not aware of this specific case. But we know of cases in villages in the area where residents have constructed huts for returnees to undergo home quarantine. The officer stated that because of the spread of the COVID-19 infection, the villagers are scared and behave in a proactive manner. Additionally, most of the houses in the villages are small and don't have enough rooms to maintain social distancing according to the protocols," he added.

Also Read: 'COVID-19 Fatality Rate In India At 2.82%, One Of The Lowest In World,' ICMR