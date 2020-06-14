News

Gujarat: Assam Man Beaten, Told To Vacate House On Suspicion Of Being COVID-19 Positive

The 24-year-old victim, who has been out of work since the lockdown began, has been hospitalised and his condition is stable. Investigation is underway against the three accused.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   14 Jun 2020 7:06 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Gujarat: Assam Man Beaten, Told To Vacate House On Suspicion Of Being COVID-19 Positive

CREDITS: The Indian Express

A 24-year-old Assamese man working in a catering firm in Surat was beaten up on Friday, allegedly by three local youths over suspicion of being COVID-19 positive, and was asked to vacate the house immediately.

According to the police, the victim, Sanjay Sharma, from Guwahati had come to Surat few years ago, and was out of work from the last three months, ever since the beginning of the lockdown, unable to pay the rent for his residence in Pandesara area, The Indian Express reported.

He shifted to a rented room four days ago, in Udhna area at Patelnagar along with his friends. A day after moving to the new place, the local residents asked Sharma's friends to not allow him to stay in their place, suspecting that he may be infected with the virus.

On Friday night, the three locals asked Sharma to vacate the room. This soon turned into a heated argument, following which the three started beating him with wooden sticks.

After Sharma's friend tried to save him, the three left the spot threatening him to vacate the premises as soon as possible.

He was rushed to a private hospital and later to Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER) hospital for treatment.

The friends have lodged a complaint at the Udhna Police station, against the three identified as Deepu, Nepali and Bunny, and the investigation is underway.

"He was beaten up by local residents, who also made allegations that Govalaknagar in Pandesara where Sharma was staying had Covid-19 cases. We are trying to identify the accused and will arrest them," Udhna police inspector M V Patel told the media.

"The injured youth had multiple fractures on his hands and legs and his condition is reported to be stable," the inspector added.

Also Read: Atlanta: Black Man Shot Dead By Cop After He Resists Arrest, Police Chief Resigns


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian