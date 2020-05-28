National Commission For Women Slams Assam News Channel For Sacking Pregnant Journalist

Ranjita Rabha, a 35-year-old journalist with an experience of over 13 years was told last month by Prag News that 'they had no expectations from her as she is pregnant'. She was also asked to put down her papers from the organization and not come to office anymore.

Her plea for leave without pay was allegedly turned down by the channel.

Rabha has claimed that it was no other than Prag CMD Mr. Narain who told her that the organization has no facility for maternity leave and no salary will be paid.

The Maternity Profit (Modification) Act, 2017, clearly provides paid maternal leaves for women for 12 weeks.

As per section 12 of Maternity Benefit Act of 1971, the dismissal of a woman during pregnancy is unlawful and such employers can be punished.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday, issued a statement criticizing this act by prag news calling it am insensitive attitude towards its women employee who has been working with the organisation since 2007.

"Of all the rights of women, one is of motherhood. However, a recent incident from Assam exposes the double-standards of organisations towards its pregnant employees," the NCW statement read.

Reports said that Rabha was asked to quit in the month of may as the channel said her pregnancy restricts her ability to work as per the requirements of the channel.

The incident triggered a social media outrage with many users condemning the act as inhumane and heartless.

The Indian Union of journalist (IJU) expressed serious concerns at the dismissal of the service of Ranjita by the management of Prag news. IJU called this a case of "gender discrimination" and unacceptable.

The Network for Women in Media, India (NWMI) said that it strongly condemns the discrimination against female journalist over pregnancy and motherhood and such attitude only serves to create a hostile environment at the work place.

Meanwhile , a group of senior journalist in Assam has urged the state chief minister to look into the matter and demanded justice for Ranjita.

