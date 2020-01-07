Assam: IPS Officer Booked For Sexually Assaulting Colleague’s Minor Daughter
A Superintendent of Police (SP) in Assam has been charged for sexually harassing a teenage daughter of another senior police officer at a new year party.
According to media reports, the SP had organised a party on December 31 at his bungalow, where a senior lady police official went with her daughter.
The IPS officer of 2012 batch purportedly sexually harassed the 13-year-old girl when he was drunk inside a room of his official bungalow. The mother of the minor who is a senior Assam Police Services officer lodged a complaint with the daughter at the All Women Police Station.
The Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge of the All Women Police Station in Guwahati, Arunima Bhuyan, said a first information report has been filed against the police officer based on a complaint by the mother of the 13-year-old girl on January 3 under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 10 of the Pocso Act.
The investigating officers have already recorded the victim’s statement. However, the statement of the accused has been questioned is not yet clear.
Assam Director General of Police – B J Mahanta confirmed the case and said, “Yes, there is a case against him. There is the law, and everything will proceed as per the law,” reported The Indian Express.
However, Guwahati Police Joint Commissioner Debraj Upadhyay said that he is busy overseeing the security for the India Vs Sri Lanka match on Sunday and is not in a place to comment on the issue.
At the Crime & Criminal Tracking Network & Systems CCTNS website, the status of the case has been blocked with a message – “Case considered to be sensitive, cannot be displayed.” The SP has not released any statement on the allegations until now.
