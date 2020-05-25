The Assam government discharged Kamlesh Kumar Gupta, a member of a Foreigners' Tribunal (FT), from service, a month after he wrote the controversial letter to state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that contained communal overtones insisting to 'avoid using the COVID-19 relief money for the members who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi'.

In an order issued on May 22, the CM Sarbananda Sonowal announced Gupta's removal from the post.

The order was first notified by N Goswami, undersecretary to the Assam government's political department, as quoted, "In the interest of public service… Kamalesh Kumar Gupta, Member, Foreigners Tribunal, Baksa stands released w.e.f. 23/5/2020 (afternoon) as his conduct has been found to be unbecoming of a responsible FT Member," The Indian Express reported.

On April 7, Gupta wrote the letter to the health minister, offering a donation of over Rs 60,000 as a COVID-19 relief fund on his behalf and 12 other members of Assam's Foreigners' Tribunals (FTs).

The letter specified that the money should not be used for providing aid to those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, quoting them as "jihadis" and "jahil", the agency reported.

It was addressed to Sarma and signed by Gupta, who headed the tribunal in Baksa district. He later confirmed to the Sunday Express that he has withdrawn the letter on April 11 and would like to avoid discussing the matter further.

The letter read, "Our only prayer is that the help may not be extended to the members of violators of Tabligi Jamaat jihadi and jahil."

An FIR was filed over a complaint by the All Assam Minorities Students Union demanding action against Gupta. The matter was later reported in the media.

Congress MP of Barpeta district, Abdul Khaleque also wrote to the CM, demanding Gupta's termination for his letter citing communal hatred.

Reportedly, Gupta's membership of FT had come to end this month and was up for renewal, which was later denied for the similar reasons.

Also Read: Vegetable Vendor Lynched In Assam, Two Out Of Five Accused Held