Assam Govt Gives Rs 2,000 Each To 86,000 Migrant Workers Stranded Across India

In a major relief, the Assam government on Monday credited ₹2000 each in the bank accounts of as many as 86,000 migrant workers from the state, who have been stranded in other states amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, The Economic Times reported.

The funds were released as a part of the first set of financial assistance under 'Assam Cares' to the state natives stranded in different parts of the country.

This decision comes at a time when lakhs of migrant workers from several states are stuck across the country without wages, food or shelter, or means to go back due to the lockdown imposed by the centre to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that over four lakh people from Assam are stranded outside the state amid to the lockdown and the government has planned to provide financial aid to all those people.

"Today, we have deposited ₹2,000 each to the bank accounts of 86,000 people and we will provide similar financial assistance to other people also. The decision was taken by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while he visited the office of NHM, Assam to review the current situation yesterday," the health minister said.

Sarma added that this is the first instalment and the second instalment will be released before the lockdown is revoked. He also said that the state will begin to conduct rapid tests for COVID-19 from April 22.

"Assam has received around 10,000 rapid testing kits from the ICMR and the state government is also in a process of procuring another 50,000 kits. We may require more," Sarma said.

