Flood Situation In Assam Worsens, Death Toll Rises To 18, Nearly 9.3 Lakh People Affected

The second wave of devastating floods in Assam worsened on Sunday, June 28, with two more people dying due to the calamity that has affected nearly 9.3 lakh people in 23 districts.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) daily flood report, one person died in Dhemaji district and another in Udalguri district, taking the fatalities due to flood this year to 18.

ASDMA said over 9.26 lakh people have been affected due to floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Barpeta has emerged as the worst-affected district with nearly 1.35 lakh people being affected, followed by Dhemaji with almost one lakh people and Nalbari with more than 96,000 people hit by the deluge.

SDRF, district administrations, civil defence and Inland Water Transport departments have evacuated about 9,303 people in the last 24 hours from as many as five districts, the report said.

Till Saturday, more than 4.6 lakh people were affected across 21 districts.

At present, 2,071 villages are submerged under water and 68,806.73 hectares of crop areas have been massively damaged, ASDMA said. It further said that authorities are organising 193 relief camps and distribution centres across 12 districts, where 27,308 people have taken shelter.

ASDMA also said that a total of 92 camps out of 183 are affected due to flood at Kaziranga National Park which has affected 15,27,832 domestic animals and poultry across the state.

The authorities have distributed a 1,206.32 quintals of rice, dal and salt, and 2,195.92 litres of mustard oil along with some other relief materials such as tarpaulin, baby food, snacks, candle, match box, drinking water, milk and mosquito coil.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing way above the danger mark at Guwahati, Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara town in Goalpara and Dhubri town in Dhubri districts.

The water level in its tributaries Burhi Dihing at Chenimari in Dibrugarh, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon, Puthimari at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup, Pagladiya at NT Road Crossing in Nalbari, Manas at NH Road Crossing at Barpeta, Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta and Sankosh at Golakganj in Dhubri is also above the danger mark.

