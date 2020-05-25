Nearly 10,000 Affected By Flash Floods In Assam Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, Assam is grappling with flash floods which have affected more than 10,000 people in four districts since Saturday. Flash floods were reported from Meghalaya as well in the Garo Hills region.

"10,801 people from 46 villages in four districts of Assam have been affected by the flash flood. The districts are Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Darrang and Goalpara," a government official said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed all Deputy Commissioners to set up separate cells to execute immediate relief and rescue operations during the floods.

The district administrations in Assam have made all preparations to tackle the floods and have been directed to provide all possible support to the people affected.

Chief Minister Sonowal also urged the people who are under home or institutional quarantine to strictly follow all health guidelines and warned that stern action would be taken against those who violate the rules.

Assam is hit by seasonal flooding every year with lakhs of people getting displaced and thousands of homes getting devastated. The state also reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 392.

