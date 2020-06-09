News

Assam: Fire Breaks Out At Baghjan's Oil Well After Gas Leaks For 2 Weeks, No Casualty Reported So Far

The oil company had flown in three experts from Singapore to help manage the 'uncontrollable' emission of natural gas, who joined this morning.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   9 Jun 2020 3:29 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Assam: Fire Breaks Out At Baghjan

A massive fire broke out in the natural-gas liquids company Oil India Limited, in Baghjan area of Assam's Tinsukia district this afternoon, after the gas leaked for the last 14 days.

Sources told NDTV that the fire may spread to adjoining areas as well.

The state government has requested the Air Force and the Army to help douse the fire. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also spoke to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the fire started.

This came after the company had warned about the 'uncontrolled' emission of natural gas in the oil well for the last two weeks, which is about 500 kilometres from Guwahati, and has been leaking ever since, causing grave damage to the region's wetlands.

In a press release issued by the company earlier that week, it read that they had been adopting measures to avert a blaze, as well as called the team of experts from Singapore to help control the situation.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in the area since the time of the leak.

According to the report, 'Well killing' experts from Singapore, who arrived on Monday, joined operations this morning.

The incident occurred at Well no. 5 of the plant. At present, no casualties have been reported.

Several videos show dark clouds of smoke rising from the plant and engulfing the premises.

Over 3,000 people living in a 1.5-km radius of the natural gas producing well have been evacuated and placed in relief camps, since the time of the leak. Oil India Limited has also announced financial relief of Rs 30,000 to each of the affected families.

Also Read: US: Police Officer Repeatedly Uses Taser Gun On Black Man Who Cried 'I CAN'T BREATHE', Faces Assault Charge

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian