Assam Flood, Landslide Death Toll Rises To 70, Nearly 13 Lakh Affected In Over 30 Districts

As the flood situation in Assam worsens, four more people died on July 12, due to the natural calamity and the landslides triggered by incessant rains in the state. The death toll due to the deluge has now risen to 70 in the state, of which 44 died to the flood and 26 lost their lives in the landslides.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, over 12.97 lakh people have been affected in as many as 2,015 villages across 24 of 33 districts in the state.

The floodwater breached river embankments and damaged bridges and roads in some districts. The water levels in all major rivers including the Brahmaputra, Burhi Dehing, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari, Beki, Kopili and Sankosh have caused massive damage.

The Brahmaputra, in particular, was flowing above two feet of the danger level.

The state authorities have set up 224 relief camps in 16 districts. The National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force are also constantly engaged in the rescue operations.

At least 41 animals have died at the Kaziranga National Park which is submerged under the flood water. The deceased animals include one rhino, one wild buffalo, one swamp deer, three wild boars and 35 hog deer.

After taking stock of the situation at a meeting on Sunday, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the Ministers, MPs and MLAs to visit the affected areas and assess the damage caused due to the floods He also directed that embankments, damaged by the flood, be repaired on a war-footing.

In neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, the deluge inundated low-lying areas of Pasighat, Namsai and Dibang towns while landslides damaged communication in several parts of the state.

Two days ago, eight people were killed in two incidents of landslides in Papum Pare district. Rivers such as Siang, Dikrong, Dibang and Subansiri were flowing above the danger level.

