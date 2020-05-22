Assam: 51-Yr-Old Arrested For Trying To Have Intercourse With Minor's Corpse He Pulled Out From Grave

In a shocking incident, a 51-year-old was arrested on the charges of attempting to have intercourse with the corpse of a 14-year-old girl in Assam's Dhemaji district.

According to reports, the girl had died under suspicious circumstances and was buried by her family members.

On Monday, May 18, villagers caught Akan Saikia, the accused, engaging in the horrifying act.

Saikia had, on Monday afternoon, allegedly dug up the grave and taken the body out when he was caught by some fisherman and handed over to the police.

"The girl died under suspicious circumstances on May 17 and was buried the same night by her family members near the Simen river, which flows close to the village. Few villagers were also present," said Dhananjay Ghanawat, superintendent of police (SP), Dhemaji, reported Hindustan Times.

Ghanawat also informed that the accused was a psychopath, had a history of criminal records but has confessed to his crime in judicial custody.

"The accused appears to be promiscuous. Some have alleged that he might have sexually harassed the minor that led her to commit suicide," he added.

Reportedly, Saikia had married twice and in 2018 one of his wives had accused him of domestic violence.

He was convicted and was serving his sentence in Dhemaji jail. But due to coronavirus outbreak, he was released on parole in March following a Supreme Court order to decongest jails.

The police have exhumed the body, which was reburied by the villagers, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Saikia has been booked under Sections 306 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abetment of suicide and unnatural sex and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

