News

Asha Workers Across Karnataka To Boycott Work From July 10 As State Government Fails To Meet Demands

The workers’ demand is that the State government provide them a monthly wage of Rs 12,000, which would include incentives and the honorarium they currently receive.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   8 July 2020 2:03 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Asha Workers Across Karnataka To Boycott Work From July 10 As State Government Fails To Meet Demands

Image Credit: vijaya karnataka

Asha workers across Karnataka have decided to boycott work from July 10 as the state government has failed to meet their demands.

On June 30, Asha workers (Accredited Social Health Activists), who are on the frontline amid the pandemic, had called for a statewide protest if the government failed to address their concerns. Their major concerns are inadequate wages, technical issues that delay their remuneration, and the lack of protective equipment. The workers' demand that the State government should provide them a monthly wage of Rs 12,000, which would include incentives and the honorarium they currently receive.

"The present situation... It is as if the government has sent them into a battlefield without arms or ammunition. We, therefore, urge the government to provide adequate PPE suits to protect the health of Asha workers for their invaluable service in stalling the Covid-19 infection," The New Indian Express quoted D Nagalakshmi, state secretary of the Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha Asha Karyakarteyara Sangha, as saying.

The Union Health Ministry recently lauded the 42,000 Asha workers in Karnataka for surveying almost 1.29 crore households, daily collecting data from containment zones, gathering information from families having COVID-19 and influenza symptoms and breathing difficulties.

Also Read: 64% ASHA Posts Vacant In COVID -19 Hotspot Mumbai, 52% In Gwalior: Government Data Raises Concerns

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian