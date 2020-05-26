Japan: Medical Group Cautions Parents, Says Masks Dangerous For Children Under Two

A medical group from Japan cautioned parents against the use of masks on children below the age of two as the country reopened on May 25 after the coronavirus crisis.

Though the wearing of masks was prescribed as a protective measure against COVID-19, Japan Pediatric Association also warned parents that masks can be too risky for infants. The association said that masks have a potential risk of causing breathing issues in infants increasing the burden on their hearts while also raising the risk of a heat stroke for them.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics were also of the belief that children below the age of two should not wear masks or any other sort of face-covering cloth. Reported cases of serious coronavirus among children have been found to be very few with almost no outbreaks at schools or daycare facilities.

With the number of COVID-19 cases showing a sharp decline, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the emergency for Tokyo and four remaining areas on May 25 while warning that the restrictions might be reimposed if the virus starts spreading again.

As the country resumed activity, the countrymen were recommended by health experts to wear masks at all times especially in situations where maintaining social distance was difficult.



