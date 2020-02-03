'You Are A Terrorist, There Is Plenty Of Proof': Javadekar To Kejriwal

Union minister and BJP leader, Prakash Javadekar, on Monday, called Delhi Chief Minister a "terrorist" completely disregarding the outrage and Election Commission's notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for the same offence.

#WATCH Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Delhi: Kejriwal is making an innocent face & asking if he is a terrorist, you are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself had said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist & a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/vRjkvFKGEO — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

"There is a reason voters of Delhi have turned away from Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal makes an innocent face and asks, 'am I a terrorist?' You are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof. You had yourself said you are an anarchist; there is not much difference between an anarchist and terrorist," Javadekar said at a ceremony to induct several workers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to the BJP, as campaigning entered the last phase ahead of the February 8 Delhi elections.



"The people of Delhi, who once stood behind him, have turned against him. There is a reason behind it," Prakash Javadekar said.

"This is happening in the Capital of our country where the central government is sitting and the Election Commission is present," Hindustan Times quoted AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh as saying.



"How can a central minister be permitted to use such language? If Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist, I challenge BJP to arrest him," Singh further added.

Votes will be counted on February 11 and the results will be declared 3 days later.

In the last election, AAP had won 67 seats, limiting the BJP to three and the Congress - after its 15-year rule in Delhi -- to zero seats.

