News

‘We Are Faced With Biggest Challenge Since Independence’: Arundhati Roy On Citizenship Act

Sanika Athavale India

December 17th, 2019 / 4:34 PM

Arundhati Roy, Citizenship Amendment Act, Indians, India, Constitution, Nuremberg Laws, Muslims, National Register of Citizens

Image Credits: The Economic Times, Times Of India

On 16th December, Indian author and human rights activist, Arundhati Roy, issued a statement through the Twitter handle of Haymarket Books asking Indians to “stand up” against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

Concurring the sentiments of the on-going student protests in the country – most prominently in Delhi – she said: “We are faced with the biggest challenge since Independence. Stand up. Please Stand up.”

In her statement published by Haymarket Books – that calls itself “a radical publisher of politics, culture, current events,” she pointed out that the people of India were obedient when demonetisation was imposed on them and stood in ATM lines as required.

Calling demonetisation a policy that broke the back of India’s economy, she said that the new Citizenship Amendment Act coupled with the National Register of Citizens “is set to break the back of our Constitution and cut the ground from under our feet.”

She even drew parallelism between the CAA and the 1935 Nuremberg Laws of the Third Reich – the legal segregation of Jews in Germany that propelled the Holocaust. 

“Are we going to stand in line once again, obediently, and comply with this policy that eerily resembles the 1935 Nuremberg Laws of the Third Reich? If we do, India will cease to exist,” the writer said in closing.

Also Read: “Govt Of India’s Main Role Is To Divide,” Says Assamese Protester As CAB Fire Engulfs India

Contributors

Written by : Sanika Athavale

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

SHARES

Related Stories

Arunachal Village Road Land Compensation

No Roads Since Independence, Arunachal Pradesh Villages Give Up Land Compensation For Better Road Connectivity

Delimit Constituencies

Three-Fold Increase In Population Since Independence, Time To Increase People’s Representation

At 67.1% Country Sees Highest Voter Turnout Since Independence

Menaka Guruswamy And Arundhati Katju – Advocates Who Fought For LGBTQ Are On Time’s 100 Most Influential People

TMC MLA Dead Mukul Roy

West Bengal: TMC MLA Shot Dead, FIR Against BJP Leader Mukul Roy And 3 Others

No, Karnataka DGP Who Allegedly Faced Mamta Banerjee’s Ire Did Not Get Transferred

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Delhi Police Didn’t Burn A Broken-Down Bus To Instigate Riots

News

Uttar Pradesh: Police Warns BHU Students Against Taking Out Anti-CAA March

News

Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

News

Kashmir Economy Suffered Rs 17,878 Crores Loss In 4 Months After Article 370 Abrogation

News

Delhi BJP Shares ‘Communal’ Cartoon Of Man Wearing Skull Cap, Setting Public Transport Ablaze

News

Breaking The Stereotype: From Being Shy & Docile Person To Driving Auto, Shah Bano’s Entrepreneurial Journey

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.