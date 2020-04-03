"My Dad Stays Away To Help You": 9-year-old Daughter Of Arunachal Cop Requests People To Stay At Home

Amid the 21-day lockdown period, a nine-year-old girl of Arunachal Pradesh urged everyone to stay indoors and help her father, who is a policeman and is currently away from home on duty.

Union Sports Minister and Arunachal Pradesh MP, Kiren Rijiju posted the photograph of the little girl holding a piece of paper bearing a message on his twitter handle on Tuesday.

"My dad is a policeman. He stays away from me to help you. Can you please stay at home to help him? #IndiaFights #Coronavirus,'' the message reads.

It is "an emotional yet powerful message" from a "sweet little girl", said Rijiju, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Minority Affairs.

"Let's appreciate all the Police Personnel and all those who are continuously working in the field for the safety of everyone" he added.

The cybercitizens widely appreciated the note of the little girl and saluted the efforts of law enforcement officials like her father.

Replying to Rijiju's post, one of them wrote: "So sweet. So sweet of the little cute baby giving the message to all. At least for this cute lovely baby please stay back at home and defeat #Coronavirus in India. Our beloved PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, @KirenRijiju & all the ministers r working day n night for our betterment."

Another wrote: "Appeal of this sweet little energetic girl must be reflected every corner of this country."

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema khandu re-tweeted the message which won the heart of millions.

"Our #LittleCoronaWarriors across Arunachal makes a fervent appeal to everyone to #StayHomeStaySafe. Let not the hard work of our policemen and health workers go waste. @PMOIndia @ArunachalCMO @MoHFW_INDIA," Khandu tweeted.

