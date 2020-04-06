Government launches Mobile App Aarogya Setu To Spread Awareness On COVID-19

The Prime Minister Modi Government recently launched the Aarogya Setu mobile app to make citizens aware of the coronavirus pandemic. The app will serve as an addition to the existing MyGov app.

Arogya Setu is a dedicated coronavirus tracker app developed by the National Informatics Centre. Currently, it is available in 11 languages, including English and Hindi on Android and iOS devices. The app has crossed 30 lakh downloads.

As per a Business Insider report, the app's description says that it's aimed at 'augmenting initiatives of government' to 'proactively' inform citizens about the 'best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID—19.

The app uses the database of known cases across India to determine if one is at risk of catching the virus. It also uses your location data as well as bluetooth information and to show the risk level for you.

Additionally, it also instructs the user on how to self-isolate and what to do if he/she develops any symptoms. In case, you are in a high-risk area or proximity to a coronavirus patient, the app advises you to go for a test and call toll-free number 1075 to schedule an appointment at a nearby testing centre.

The app also includes a chatbox that answers your queries on coronavirus. The app comes with the phone numbers for COVID help centres across the country. Moreover, there are do's and don'ts and safety measures to prevent yourself from coronavirus as precautions.

