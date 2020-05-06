Arnab Goswami Moves SC, Seeks Quashing Of FIR Against Him For Spreading Communal Hatred During Bandra Migrant Protest

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court once again over a fresh FIR filed against him by Mumbai police for allegedly spreading communal hatred in connection with a show on the gathering of migrants outside Bandra railway station on April 14.

The FIR accused Goswami of showing a picture of a mosque on air on April 29, and questioning the gathering of a large number of people outside it on April 14.

The FIR was lodged after a complaint from the secretary of Raza Educational Welfare Society, Irfan Abubakar Shaikh was received alleging that the journalist tried to instigate hatred against Muslims through his debate.

"Arnab tried to target a particular community through his show which was aired on April 29 while the incident had taken place on April 14," Sheikh said.

Goswami alleged that the "FIR is politically motivated" and that Police "harbors ill-will and malice towards" him. Denying all charges and claims against him, he said, "Republic TV was the first TV channel to report the fact that political interest groups, mainly leaders of the Congress were spreading false news and orchestrating lockdown violations in Mumbai… was matter of national concern."

He has also moved a separate application, seeking stay on the investigation in another FIR filed against him regarding a TV show on Palghar lynching.

Goswami had allegedly questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi regarding the incident following which Congress workers form various states lodged complaints against him.

On April 24, the apex court granted him protection for three weeks from coercive action in connection with the FIRs. The court had put all FIRs against him on stay, except one registered in Nagpur.

On May 2, the state government had approached the Supreme Court, blaming Goswami for ''browbeating" the investigators.

The top court transferred that FIR to Mumbai to be investigated along with the FIR regarding the alleged attack on Goswami and his wife.

