'Not Getting Enough Work Because Of 'Gang' Working Against Me': Music Composer AR Rahman

"See, I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours," Rahman said.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   27 July 2020 1:14 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M

Image Credits: A.R. Rahman/Facebook, zeenews

Music composer AR Rahman has said that he is not getting enough work in the Hindi film industry because "there is a whole gang working against him".

"See, I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours," PTI quoted Rahman as saying in an interview with Radio Mirchi.

Rahman revealed that Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra advised people in Bollywood not to approach him for composing music for his debut film. "When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He said, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go (to him). They told me stories after stories.' I heard that, and I said, 'Yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work) and why the good movies are not coming to me.' I am doing dark movies because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm," said Rahman.

Rahman further said that he is aware of people's expectations but the "gang" in Bollywood is "preventing" him from fulfilling those expectations.

"People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my own movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. You make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me," he said.

