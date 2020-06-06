On the occasion of World Environment Day, on June 5, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the online waste exchange website of Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC).



The CM also released the poster of APEMC e-platform highlighting its salient features, of the portal. The platform will ensure that all industrial waste generated in the state is disposed of safely.

Collection of the waste from industries will be streamlined by the APEMC. It will further sort and streamline the waste as hazardous or non-hazardous or e-waste according to category. The waste will then be scientifically disposed of at waste disposal centres.

Andhra Pradesh has a large number of industries falling under red and orange categories, which generate significant quantities of liquid waste, hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste and air pollutants. A large amount these pollutants were finding its ways into water bodies, which alarmed officials. With the help of this platform, industries can approach APEMC if they do not have their waste disposal systems. APEMC will then collect and safely dispose of the waste.

"APEMC will handle the waste from its generation till the end of its lifecycle. It will work in close coordination with Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), with a strong regulatory framework to handle the waste from cradle to grave," Energy and Environment Minister B Srinivasa Reddy Reddy told The Indian Express



Reddy claimed that this platform is India's first online waste exchange initiative to ensure disposing of industrial waste in a safe and scientific manner.



