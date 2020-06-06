News

Andhra Pradesh Launches Online Waste Management Platform On World Environment Day

The platform will be handled by the Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC), which will ensure that all industrial waste generated in the state is disposed of safely.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   6 Jun 2020 6:54 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Andhra Pradesh Launches Online Waste Management Platform On World Environment Day

Image Credit: The Indian Express

On the occasion of World Environment Day, on June 5, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the online waste exchange website of Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC).

The CM also released the poster of APEMC e-platform highlighting its salient features, of the portal. The platform will ensure that all industrial waste generated in the state is disposed of safely.

Collection of the waste from industries will be streamlined by the APEMC. It will further sort and streamline the waste as hazardous or non-hazardous or e-waste according to category. The waste will then be scientifically disposed of at waste disposal centres.

Andhra Pradesh has a large number of industries falling under red and orange categories, which generate significant quantities of liquid waste, hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste and air pollutants. A large amount these pollutants were finding its ways into water bodies, which alarmed officials. With the help of this platform, industries can approach APEMC if they do not have their waste disposal systems. APEMC will then collect and safely dispose of the waste.

"APEMC will handle the waste from its generation till the end of its lifecycle. It will work in close coordination with Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), with a strong regulatory framework to handle the waste from cradle to grave," Energy and Environment Minister B Srinivasa Reddy Reddy told The Indian Express

Reddy claimed that this platform is India's first online waste exchange initiative to ensure disposing of industrial waste in a safe and scientific manner.

Also Read: Hundreds Of Trees Felled In Madhya Pradesh Amid Lockdown, Govt To Probe

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian