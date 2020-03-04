Minorities 'Insecure' With New Form, Want NPR As Per 2010 Format: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy To Centre

The Andhra Pradesh government will pass a resolution in the state Assembly to request the Centre to exclude the contentious questions from the National Population Register (NPR) form.

The questions introduced in the new NPR form seeks details of parents' birth, Aadhaar number, mobile number, passport number, mother tongue, and voter identification number.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requested the Centre to update the NPR as it existed in the year 2010 on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, he said that the questions added in the latest NPR form are causing 'insecurities' in the minds of minorities of the state.

He wrote that after elaborate consultations within the party, they have decided to request the Centre to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010. "To this effect, we will also introduce a resolution in the upcoming Assembly session," Reddy added.

NPR is a list of 'usual residents' in the country. A 'usual resident' is defined as a person who has resided in an area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.



The central government has time and again said that NPR has no link to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). However, last month, Bihar became the first NDA ally to have passed a resolution against NRC. The Bihar government has also said that NPR in the state would be implemented in the 2010 format.

Several other states such as West Bengal and Kerala have also opposed the NPR and halted the paperwork. Reports suggest that the process of updating the NPR will begin from April 1 in the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area. President Ram Nath Kovind will be the first resident to be enumerated.

